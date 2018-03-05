Major Man Utd, Chelsea target leaning towards shock Bayern move

Gareth Bale is ready to turn his back on a return to the Premier League by making Bayern Munich his next club, according to reports in Spain.

The Wales forward is expected to be one of a number of high-profile departures from the Bernabeu this summer as the club looks to shake-up their squad in the wake of a disappointing season by their standards.

Bale was hotly tipped to return to the Premier League with a number of suitors all mentioned as possible destinations for the former Spurs man, who, according to strong reports, has been told he can leave the club for £89million.

However, he may yet turn his back on reported interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United to extend his spell on the continent, with Don Balon claiming Bayern are emerging as the leading candidates for his signature.

It’s suggested the Bavarian giants have made the signing of a new wide player their top focus this summer as they seek to replace the ageing Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. It’s claimed Bayern’s management see Bale as an ideal like-for-like replacement for Dutchman Robben due to his ability to cut in from the right-hand side onto his stronger left foot.

A move to the Bundesliga might come as a surprise for some, but Bayern have good relations with Real and it’s suggested the deal could help the Spaniards in their own pursuit of David Alaba, while negotiations between the two sides over a permanent deal for James Rodriguez are expected to continue this summer.

And while Bale may be tempted to return to familiar territory in the Premier League, the player has never hidden away from taking on a challenge and a switch to Bayern would give him as good a chance as anywhere of adding to his medal collection.

