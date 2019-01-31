Major Arsenal attacking target is taken off the market

Yannick Carrasco is unlikely to join Arsenal or any other club in the January transfer window, according to his agent.

The Belgian, who plays in China for Dalian Yifang, has emerged as a target for the Gunners – as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his squad in the final hours of Deadline Day.

It was reported that Arsenal were hoping to sign the 25-year-old on loan until the end of the season, however, his agent Federico Pastorello insists that the Chinese Super League club do not want to let him go.

“It’s very unlikely he’ll move, as Dalian Yifang have formally taken him off the market,” Pastorello said.

The former Atletico Madrid star, who has also been linked with Manchester United and AC Milan, could still be available in the summer though.

Pastorello added: “His name could be back in the headlines over the summer.

“In truth, the negotiations never really started. There were some shows of interest from Italy, but we never went beyond that.”

Carrasco was linked with a move to The Emirates after Arsenal’s attempts to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan appeared to hit the buffers.