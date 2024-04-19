Major Arsenal star ‘ready to quit’ on Arteta, as Chelsea, Newcastle prepare bids

Aaron Ramsdale is ‘ready to quit’ Arsenal in search of regular game-time elsewhere, and TEAMtalk has learned the eye-watering sum interested clubs Chelsea and Newcastle must pay to unlock his signing.

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal sanctioned a loan with an option to buy agreement for Brentford’s David Raya last summer.

Aaron Ramsdale was the undisputed No 1 the season prior and barring a few costly errors, had excelled in a Gunners shirt.

However, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu showed their ruthless streaks when moving for Spain international Raya.

The 28-year-old arrived on a season-long loan for a £3m fee. The deal contains an option to buy worth £27m which Arsenal will trigger.

Arteta initially suggested he might rotate between the two stoppers depending on the opponent. However, it quickly became clear Raya was signed to be the No 1 in the major competitions.

Ramsdale has thus been limited to just seven appearances in the Premier League and Champions League. What’s more, his distribution has been lax and a series of lapses in concentration have cost his side goals.

The writing is clearly on the wall for Ramsdale who HITC previously reported is ‘ready to quit’ Arsenal.

At 25 years of age and with England ambitions to consider, Ramsdale must play regularly at this stage of his career. Given the presence of Raya, that cannot happen at the Emirates.

Arsenal to oust Ramsdale; Chelsea, Newcastle keen

According to a fresh update from the Daily Mail, Arsenal are in agreement with Ramsdale that his future should lay elsewhere.

They stated the Gunners will ‘focus on selling peripheral players’ this summer. Ramsdale along with Thomas Partey, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah were all mentioned.

Ramsdale is reportedly attracting interest from within the Premier League, with both Chelsea and Newcastle said to be hovering.

A move to Newcastle would be a surprise given Nick Pope is in situ. A switch to Stamford Bridge would make more sense after Robert Sanchez has underwhelmed following his £25m arrival from Brighton.

Djordje Petrovic has been entrusted with the gloves in the second half of the season amid Sanchez’s injury woes. Even if Sanchez had been fit the expectation is Petrovic would have retained the starting role anyway.

Chelsea may view Ramsdale as an upgrade on Petrovic who could revert to a bench role if the Arsenal man is signed. Football Insider reported Sanchez could be sold this summer after just one season with the Blues.

Gigantic Ramsdale valuation

On the subject of how much Arsenal will command for Ramsdale, TEAMtalk previously learned of a staggering £60m valuation.

A sale of that size would represent twice what Arsenal paid Sheffield United in 2021. It would also place Ramsdale third on the list of most expensive goalkeeper transfers in football history.

However, the Gunners are in a strong bargaining position given Ramsdale is contracted until 2026, have a club option for an extra year on his deal and the keeper is a full international with European playing experience.