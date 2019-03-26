Arsenal’s hopes of signing Yannick Carrasco this summer have been given a lift after the Belgium winger admitted he wants to quit the Chinese Super League and return to Europe.

The Gunners held talks with his CSL club Dalian Yifang earlier this year as they tried to negotiate his transfer to the club, but ultimately left it too late in the window to seal a move. The player’s agent explaining shortly afterwards why the move did not come around.

The Gunners are tipped to revisit their interest in the summer when funds are more freely available, and Carrasco has spoken to rouse Arsenal’s interest by coming clean on his wish to leave the Far East.

“I would love to return to Europe. A lot of clubs were interested in me,” Carrasco said.

“We tried to find a solution in January that would enable me to leave Dalian Yifang. But I can understand the club’s thinking. They wanted me to stay.

“I still feel OK in China. But I have lost my starting place in the Belgian national side. This can happen with a team of their quality.

“With the level of competition there will always be times when you don’t get to play a lot.”

Arsenal, however, could face some serious competition to sign the former Atletico Madrid star, with AC Milan also tipped up as strong suitors for the player.

