Major Aston Villa exit at ’embryonic stage’ as European giants leave Arsenal, Chelsea behind

Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, with talks described to be at the ’embryonic stage.’

The England international was outstanding last season, scoring 15 goals in the Premier League and firing the Villains into Europe for the first time since 2011.

Watkins’ form has caught the attention of some top European clubs. As reported by TEAMtalk, both Arsenal and Chelsea have registered an interest in the England international.

As a result, Unai Emery is keen to tie Watkins down to a new contract as a desperately tries to fend off the interest in the striker.

Talks were opened with Watkins’ entourage in May, but he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Now, one of Europe’s biggest clubs – AC Milan – are poised to make a move for Watkins when the transfer window re-opens in January.

AC Milan make Watkins a ‘main target’

According to Italian outlet Spazio Milan, AC Milan are considering a move for Watkins as they look to bring in a long-term replacement for Olivier Giroud, who will turn 37 next week.

The report claims that Watkins ‘arouses the imagination of AC Milan,’ who are ready to start the first ‘dialogues’ to try ‘land the blow’ and bring the striker in from Villa Park. Talks are still at the ’embryonic stage,’ however.

The 27-year-old is described as one of the ‘main transfer targets’, at least for AC Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani, who ‘seems to have decided’ on him.

Spazio Milan add that Aston Villa could be willing to sell Watkins for a fee in the region of €35m (approx. £30m). In reality, though, Watkins will be much more expensive than that. Conflicting reports value him closer to £60m.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the Italian giants make a concrete bid for the highly-rated striker when the transfer window re-opens in January.

As mentioned, Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with Watkins, so there’s a chance they could rival AC Milan for his signature.

