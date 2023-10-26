Major blow for Chelsea, Liverpool, with top striker target Victor Osimhen ‘in talks’ over new Napoli deal

Chelsea and Liverpool have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Napoli goal machine Victor Osimhen, with the Italian side desperate to tie him down to a new deal.

The 24-year-old centre-forward has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League in recent months after firing Napoli to their first Serie A title in over 30 years last season.

Osimhen netted an incredible 26 goals in 32 league appearances last term. He has continued in the same fashion this season, too, netting six goals in eight league outings so far.

It’s no surprise to see many top European clubs keen on signing him. As previously reported by TEAMtalk, both Chelsea and Liverpool are thought to be huge fans of the Nigeria international and are very keen to bring him in as soon as possible.

Napoli were never going to let Osimhen leave easily, however, so a huge bid would be required to lure him away from the Italian giants.

Now, it seems that Napoli are going to try and make things even more difficult for Chelsea and Liverpool, as they are planning to offer Osimhen a new bumper contract so that he will commit his long-term future to the club.

Napoli want huge release clause in Osimhen contract

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Osimhen and Napoli are currently ‘in talks’ over a contract extension.

The superstar striker is reportedly demanding that his salary is doubled from €4.5million (£3.9million) per annum to €9million (£7.8million). It’s thought that this shouldn’t be an issue, but there has been dispute over a potential release clause.

Napoli want to set a release clause at ‘more than €200million (£173.9million)’ in Osimhen’s new deal, which would be quite the obstacle even for Chelsea, who have broken numerous transfer records since Todd Boehly took over last year.

CalcioMercato add that Liverpool have made ‘several direct contacts’ with Napoli regarding a potential move for Osimhen, whereas Chelsea showed interest in the summer window.

Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be a big fan of Osimhen and was keen on luring him to Stamford Bridge, but given Napoli’s unwillingness to sell for anything less than a huge price, the Blues opted to sign Nicolas Jackson instead.

With that in mind, it seems that any of Osimhen’s many suitors may have to stump up a fee close to £200m to lure him away from Napoli, if he does sign a new contract with the Italian club.

