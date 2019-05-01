Liverpool will be forced to take on Barcelona without Roberto Firmino after the Brazilian failed a fitness test, according to reports in the Spanish media.

The Reds take on the Catalan giants at the Nou Camp in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with doubts surrounding Firmino’s fitness.

The forward missed Friday night’s thumping of Huddersfield and Jurgen Klopp was keeping his cards close to his chest on the player’s availability on Tuesday evening.

However, Spanish newspaper Cadena Ser claims Firmino has failed to pass a fitness test on his problematic groin problem and will be forced to miss out in the Nou Camp.

Despite taking part in training at Melwood on Tuesday, the 27-year-old has failed to improve according and will not feature for the Reds in their matchday squad, the Spanish source claims.

The 16-goal forward is vital to Klopp’s system and the Reds manager was reported to have put Divock Origi on standby for a rare start in the Nou Camp on the left of the attack, with Sadio Mane moved from the flank to a more central attacking role.

📻 ÚLTIMA HORA | Informa @brunoalemany. Roberto Firmino NO JUGARÁ mañana en el Camp Nou. El brasileño ha pasado una prueba hoy y no está listo para jugar el partido https://t.co/hebauP2LYV pic.twitter.com/GwaGQD8g64 — El Larguero (@ellarguero) April 30, 2019

As it stands that remains the Plan B – Origi ahead of other option, Xherdan Shaqiri – with Firmino reportedly not fit enough to start.

Xherdan Shaqiri being drafted into the side with Mohamed Salah starting centrally is another possibility.

There’s better news for Klopp, however, with the news that midfielder Fabinho is available for selection.

Fabinho was not risked against Huddersfield after a blow to the head in the previous game.

Five-time champions Liverpool, who reached the final last year, are playing Barca in the semi-finals of a European competition for the third time but the first in the Champions League. The second leg takes place at Anfield next Tuesday.

Mane, meanwhile, has given a brilliant response to claims he could quit Anfield and move to LaLiga at the end of the season.

