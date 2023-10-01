Major blow for Man Utd and Arsenal, with European giants set to ‘open talks’ with superb Serie A star

Juventus will reportedly ‘open talks’ with midfielder Adrien Rabiot over a new long-term contract amid links with Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Red Devils came close to signing the France international during the summer window but he rejected their advances and decided to extend his time at Juventus.

Rabiot agreed a one-year deal with the Serie A giants and according to Italian outlet Tuttosport, he is now expected to sign a fresh deal in a complete U-turn, after previously signalling his interest in leaving the club.

The report states that talks are pencilled in for November, with a meeting set to take place between Juventus’ board of directors and Rabiot’s representative and mother, Veronique.

This comes after Man Utd chief John Murtough previously flew out to Turin to meet her in a bid to lure Rabiot to Old Trafford that ultimately proved unsuccessful.

Juventus are now aiming to tie Rabiot down to a three-year contract that would run until 2027 in a bid to reward the 28-year-old who has enjoyed a good start to the new season.

New Rabiot deal would be a blow for Man Utd, Arsenal

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal have been considering offering Jorginho, whose contract expires at the end of the season, in a straight swap deal for Rabiot.

Rabiot could provide some excellent competition for the likes of Declan Rice, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard, but it seems that there plans could be scuppered.

The Juventus star had the potential to be a valuable addition for Man Utd, too. Casemiro has struggled for form this term, while Mason Mount is yet to make any real impact.

Scott McTominay has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford for some time, so Rabiot could have been a replacement for him.

It now seems, however, that Man Utd and Arsenal will both have to look elsewhere for a new midfielder.

Juventus are reportedly eager to agree a new deal with Rabiot before January due to the player then being able to reach a pre-contractual agreement with overseas clubs.

Max Allegri’s relationship with Rabiot is believed to be a crucial factor in the negotiations, after the manager has helped mould the midfielder into a regular feature of the Juventus starting XI.

Rabiot has scored one goal and registered two assists in six matches for Juventus so far this season with the club sitting fourth in the Serie A table.

