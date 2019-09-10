Tottenham new boy Giovani Lo Celso has been ruled out of action for around six weeks after picking up an injury while on international duty with Argentina.

The 23-year-old signed for Spurs on transfer deadline day in a season-long loan deal from Real Betis, with an option to make the move permanent at any time.

Lo Celso’s three appearances for the club so far have all come from the bench, as he looks to build up his fitness after being late back to pre-season duty during his time in Spain.

However, having started Argentina’s 0-0 draw with Chile in Los Angeles on Thursday night, Lo Celso was forced off in the 53rd minute with an ankle problem.

However, in a short statement on the club’s official website, Tottenham confirmed it is actually a hip issue that has sidelined the player, with Lo Celso now back at their training ground facing around six weeks out.

“Giovani Lo Celso has returned early to Hotspur Way after being withdrawn from the Argentina squad due to a hip injury,” it read.

“The attacking midfielder sustained the injury during his national team’s match against Chile. He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation and is expected to return to training with the first team towards the end of October.”

The news will come as a blow for Mauricio Pochettino who was taking a careful approach to integrating stylish midfielder Lo Celso into the demands of Premier League football.

Spurs are next in action on September 14, when they play host to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

