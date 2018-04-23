Major boost for Man Utd, Chelsea as Real Madrid make shock U-turn

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez appears to have ruled out a move for a new goalkeeper this summer after making an admission about Keylor Navas.

The Spanish giants have been strongly tipped to make a move for a new number one this summer, with Perez ready to oversee a big revamping of their squad after a disappointing season domestically.

Manchester United stopper David De Gea has been a long-time target, while Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois, Roma keeper Alisson and Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga have also been linked with a move to The Bernabeu.

But despite intense scrutiny over his position Navas, who joined Real from Levante in 2014, appears to still have a big fan in Perez.

The Real supremo, when speaking to Perez at a recent event, said – as reported by Marca: “We are proud to have you as our goalkeeper, whatever others may say.

“If you continue to work hard on this path you will definitely be with us for many years to come.”

The Costa Rica stopper is quoted as replying: “I’m very happy at this club and in this city, my family are too.

“I have been made to feel at home here and I want to continue to enjoy this club for many years to come, my mentality is to keep winning trophies.”

