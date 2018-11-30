Major boost for Tottenham after latest stadium news

Tottenham’s move into their new stadium has taken a step forward after the club announced a “familiarisation event” for supporters.

Spurs, who will play all of their remaining home games of 2018 at Wembley, will allow 6,000 season-ticket holders to visit the south stand of their new arena on December 16.

They were originally due to move in for the start of the season, which was then put back to September, before failures to critical alarm systems created further delays and they have not yet been able to announce a new moving-in date.

Mauricio Pochettino said earlier this month that he is hopeful they will be playing in there by January or February and this announcement suggests that could be a possibility.

Pochettino said of the announcement: “It makes me feel very, very happy. It makes me feel we are close to competing there.

“It’s an important thing for the fans to show our new home and it makes me very, very happy.”

Fans will enter a ballot to visit the stadium next month and enjoy a matchday experience, testing out the entry system, be able to eat and drink on the concourse and take their seat in the south stand.