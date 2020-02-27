Major development leaves PSG favourites to beat Man Utd to £127m star

Manchester United have seemingly been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly following reports on Thursday.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has Koulibaly near the top of his list of targets this summer, as he looks to pair the Senegal international with Harry Maguire to form a powerful partnership at the heart of United’s defence.

However, it would appear that PSG have stolen a march on their rivals, if the latest reports coming out of France to be believed.

Le Parisien claims that the defender has bought a £3.4million apartment in the French capital, ahead of a potential move to the Ligue 1 giants, news which will come as a big blow to United.

Koulibaly is much-loved in Naples but has previously endured a difficult relationship with the club’s president Aurelio de Laurentiis, and PSG said to be keen to sign him as a long-term replacement for veteran star Thiago Silva.

The 35-year-old’s contract runs out in the summer and PSG are no closer to agreeing an extension, so have turned their attentions to securing a move for Koulibaly instead.

And that move appears to have taken a step closer after Le Parisien started that the 28-year-old Koulibaly had purchased an apartment near the Eiffel Tower.

Koulibaly will not come cheap, however, with Napoli said to want as much as £127m for one of their talisman.

CalcioMercato adds that PSG have spoken to Napoli and want to discuss a discount on the asking price, but that discussions are not expected to be simple.

Meanwhile, Juventus have identified Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar as a more viable alternative than Manchester United’s Paul Pogba in their search for more talent, according to reports.

Pogba‘s future at Old Trafford is the subject of continued speculation given that his agent, Mino Raiola, has been vocal in recent weeks with comments explaining his client’s love for Italy.

Indeed, Juve have been heavily linked with bringing the Frenchman back to the club he left for United in 2016, with the futures of the likes of Aaron Ramsey in Turin uncertain.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have also been credited with interest in Brescia’s Sandro Tonali but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Serie A giants have gone cold on those prospects and are now favouring a summer move for Aouar. Read more…