Major €40m Liverpool attacking target ordered to sign up or be sold

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has been handed an ultimatum by his club as Liverpool continue to be linked with a move.

The 22-year-old as scored 11 goals in 17 games for the Bundesliga outfit so far this season but his long-term future remains uncertain.

The Germany striker is holding off on a new contract at Leipzig, which is due to expire in 2020, and is currently said to be assessing his options amid interest from elsewhere.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on Werner, who moved to RB Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016, with Bayern Munich also known admirers of the youngster.

Werner spoke last month of a possible move, but also suggested that he could remain with his current club for a further year and then leave on a free in 2020.

But Leipzig’s CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has told Werner that unless he agrees to a contract extension then he will be sold next summer.

“Of course we have to know at the latest after the end of the season,” Mintzlaff declared, speaking to Kicker. “A club like us cannot afford to go with Timo Werner in a final contract year.

“It’s logical that such a player should be courted by clubs that have a very different sporting perspective and different financial possibilities than we have.

“But as long as we develop as a club, and of course the Champions League participation would be very helpful, I believe that Werner is still in good hands with us.

“If Timo does not strive for the highest possible salary, then it would be a good investment in his sporting future.”

That news will come as a boost to both the Reds and Bayern, who could potentially land the attacker for a reduced fee, while Real Madrid are also said to be monitoring developments regarding Werner’s future.

