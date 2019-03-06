Major €60m Liverpool target ready to make commitment over future

Reported Liverpool target Piotr Zielinski is close to penning a new deal at Napoli, according to the latest reports from Italy.

The Poland midfielder has been repeatedly linked with a move to Anfield with the Reds reportedly failing with a move to sign the 24-year-old in the summer of 2017.

His agent was also spotted at Anfield in 2016, something Zielinski has always denied he knew the reason for, while again last summer the Napoli man was again linked with a move to Liverpool.

More recently the uncertainty surrounding his future led to speculation that a move to the Premier League was an option.

Now though, a report from Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that Zielinski is set to sign a new deal at his current side.

The article states (via Calciomercato.com): “The current market valuation of Zielinski is around €60million, and at the end of the month it will be proposed to extend the contract, expiring in 2021, with a robust economic adjustment compared to the €1.1million-a-year that he now earns.”

Zielinski has missed just four league games in his first two seasons at the club and has been an important figure under new boss Carlo Ancelotti, netting five times this season.

