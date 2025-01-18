Major Garnacho concern sees Chelsea, Napoli pause pursuits until Man Utd guarantee one thing

Chelsea and Napoli want one fear allayed before ramping up their Alejandro Garnacho pursuits

Chelsea and Napoli both want to hear one thing from Manchester United before proceeding with the signing of Alejandro Garnacho after a concerning issue with the player was raised.

Man Utd are not actively looking to sell Garnacho, though they are open to offloading the academy graduate if their full £60m valuation is met.

The Red Devils aim to strengthen in positions of need this month and must sell well before they buy. The proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars such as Garnacho and Marcus Rashford would represent ‘pure profit’ on the books and greatly enhance United’s spending power.

Garnacho has quickly emerged as a confirmed transfer target at both Napoli and Chelsea. Napoli’s interest stems from selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG for €70m, with that deal officially confirmed on Friday.

Napoli boss Antonio Conte has reportedly identified Garnacho, 20, as his No 1 option and per The Mirror, a £40m bid has already been lodged.

The same report claimed Man Utd turned the bid down, thus showcasing the club’s determination to retain Garnacho unless their full £60m valuation is met.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have made an ‘enquiry’ into Garnacho’s signing, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

However, per the latest from The Telegraph, both Chelsea and Napoli aren’t prepared to advance their attempts to sign Garnacho any further until one fear is allayed.

It’s claimed both clubs harbour reservations about Garnacho’s temperament. £60m is a hefty price to pay for a player who is undoubtedly talented, though in the suitors’ minds, could bring attitude issues.

The Telegraph stated: ‘Bruno Fernandes, the United captain, has questioned Garnacho’s attitude in the past and this season claimed the 20-year-old did not celebrate a goal against Leicester City because he felt he had lost the faith of supporters.

‘Garnacho was dropped for the Manchester derby last month by head coach Ruben Amorim and there were reports of dissent towards the manager at the Europa League game against Viktoria Plzen.

‘It is understood that Napoli and Chelsea have attempted to get reassurances over Garnacho’s attitude as part of their homework on him.’

If Man Utd do not provide positive feedback, Napoli and Chelsea may well be content to abandon their pursuits and explore alternative targets.

Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and Mathys Tel of Bayern Munich are being monitored by both clubs. Chelsea also hold interest in Adeyemi’s Dortmund teammate, Jamie Gittens.

Alejandro Garnacho stance on Chelsea transfer

TEAMtalk insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Garnacho would be open to leaving Man Utd for Chelsea.

However, Fletcher has also been told of Granacho’s ultimate aim, which is to eventually sign for Real Madrid.

As such, Garnacho would merely be using Chelsea as a stepping stone to get to The Bernabeu. It also means Garnacho would only accept a switch to Stamford Bridge if given assurances he’ll feature prominently under Enzo Maresca.

Indeed, it would be exceedingly difficult to earn a future move to Real Madrid if spending the next few years warming the bench at Chelsea.

Latest Man Utd news – Mendes deal OFF, Zirkzee bid rejected

In other news, Man Utd’s attempts to reunite Ruben Amorim with Nuno Mendes at Old Trafford look to have failed.

According to L’Equipe, Mendes has performed a spectacular U-turn and is now on course to sign a contract extension in Paris.

Mendes’ course change is a direct result of being convinced to stay by PSG manager, Luis Enrique. L’Equipe claimed Mendes was open to joining Man Utd prior to having his mind changed by Enrique.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano revealed Man Utd rejected a compelling offer for Joshua Zirkzee earlier this month.

Prior to agreeing a loan deal for Randal Kolo Muani, Juventus offered to sign Zirkzee on loan with an option to buy included. Juve were also prepared to pay a loan fee and cover Zirkzee’s entire salary during the initial loan period.

Man Utd knocked the bid back and Zirkzee is understood to have impressed Ruben Amorim with his attitude and application in training since his humiliating early substitution in the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in December.

As such, Romano strongly suggested the United boss is firmly on board with keeping Zirkzee around.