Major Liverpool, Arsenal midfield target refuses to rule out Prem switch

Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir is remaining coy about his future but has refused to rule out a potential summer switch to Liverpool or Arsenal.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the playmaker as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen a central midfield department that is set to lose Emre Can to Juventus.

Fekir, who is also a major target for the Gunners, scored 23 goals and laid on nine assists in 40 appearances last season and is regarded as one of the top midfielders in Ligue football.

The 24-year-old told French outlet RTL that he all options are open to him in the coming months, admitting: “ Why not? Later there can be discussions with the president, with my entourage, to make a decision. In life, nothing can be forbidden.”

However, earlier in the week the France midfielder, who has been selected for the upcoming World Cup in Russia, was slightly more coy about his future.

He told RMC Sport: “I don’t know, frankly. I had a great season here, with the staff, the crowd and exceptional players.

“There were a lot of emotions and we finished it in style.

“I gave everything for Lyon, we’ll see for the future.”