Major Liverpool, Arsenal target told he’s going nowhere in January

Leicester City will not be allowing winger Riyad Mahrez to leave in the January transfer window, according to the club’s manager Claude Puel.

The Algerian international has been expected to quit the King Power ever since Leicester’s incredible Premier League title triumph in 2016, but the Foxes have so far managed to keep hold of the attacker.

However, there were strong rumours once again this month that both Liverpool and Arsenal were ready to make a move for the player, who has been a major Chelsea target in the past.

But Puel is not even considering letting the player leave and said: “It’s not a question in our mind. All the noise is just speculation.

“Of course we are in the transfer window and it’s normal for all the best players [to be linked with transfers], but I’m not afraid about this because there’s a fantastic spirit and good attitude in this squad.

“I have confidence in Riyad. We spoke a lot with him, [about] different things, and often about football, because he likes football a lot. He is now with good maturity, good experience of life, and we can see this in this game.

“He is making progress. It’s a good thing of course [that] he continues all season with us.”