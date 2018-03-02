Major Liverpool defensive target agrees terms on Inter switch

Inter Milan have reportedly agreed personal terms to sign Liverpool and Barcelona target Stefan de Vrij from Lazio.

The Holland centre-back is said to have given the nod to the Nerazzurri, confirming he will join them on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Corriere dello Sport goes on to state that the 26-year-old has turned down offers from the Premier League and La Liga in order to remain in Serie A.

Inter owners, Suning, will now look to finalise a deal for the player they hope to pair with highly-rated defender Milan Škriniar, especially with fellow Inter star Miranda expected to return to his native Brazil in the summer.

De Vrij, who Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was hoping to pair with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of his defence, will not be the only player to arrive at the San Siro for free at the end of the campaign, with Inter also pursuing deals for Juventus full-back Kwadwo Asamoah and Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker Bernard.

