Eddie Howe has dropped two hints on Alexander Isak joining Liverpool who are reportedly preparing a colossal new bid, while the Reds could also cash in on a £50m-rated player if the Swede joins.

Isak continues to push for a move to Liverpool in the final days of the window. Personal terms between the two parties are in place, with all eyes now on the two clubs involved.

Before reluctantly sanctioning a sale, Newcastle want two things to happen. Firstly, they want Liverpool to bid closer to their £150m valuation and secondly, they want two new strikers signed, or at the very least lined up.

Regarding the former, Sky Sports Switzerland state Liverpool have readied a gigantic offer worth £130m.

The second part of Newcastle’s wishlist is also falling into place, with the Magpies agreeing a club-record £69m deal to sign Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart.

Woltemade is viewed as the replacement for Isak, but as mentioned, Newcastle want a second striker too given Callum Wilson departed via free agency.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe spoke in a press conference on Friday morning and his responses regarding both Isak and Newcastle’s business strongly suggested the Swede will get his move to Liverpool.

Firstly, Howe confirmed that Newcastle are still exploring the market for additions beyond Woltemade.

“We are still looking, there is still a chance to improve squad,” stated Howe.

Furthermore, Howe went on to suggest the complete breakdown in relations between Isak and Newcastle can no longer be ignored or reconciled.

“You can’t be oblivious to things that have happened,” explained Howe.

“You’ve got to look at all the information. I have a footballing preference but then you have to take everything else into account, you can’t just be oblivious to things that have happened.”

Major Liverpool exit tied to Isak arrival

According to reporter Ben Jacobs, Liverpool are far likelier to part ways with Harvey Elliott if Isak joins than if he doesn’t.

Elliott is the subject of club-to-club talks between Liverpool and RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga side are primed to sell Xavi Simons to Tottenham and must sign a direct replacement.

Elliott is open to making the move that would come with a guarantee of regular game-time. The Athletic’s David Ornstein previously stated Liverpool’s demands for Elliott are either £40m plus a buy-back clause, or £50m without one.

Taking to X on Friday morning, Jacobs stated whether Isak signs will have a huge bearing on what happens with Elliott.

“Understand Liverpool are unlikely to sanction a Harvey Elliott sale unless Alexander Isak joins, or a fee is received that is simply too strong to turn down.

“Leipzig’s Marcel Schäfer is currently in touch with #LFC, but Jurgen Klopp is not involved in any talks.

“No bid as of Friday morning, but that could change with Xavi Simons set to join Spurs.

“Understand Tyler Dibling (£40m), Mateus Fernandes (£38m), Jacob Ramsey (£40m+), Omari Hutchinson (£37.5m) and Malik Tillman (£40m) are all viewed as yardsticks for valuation.

“Liverpool are hesitant to sanction an Elliott exit unless a new attacker arrives or Leipzig spend the majority of their £50m Simons fee. Elliott’s versatility mean he remains valued as a squad player if he stays.”

Latest Liverpool news

In other news, Liverpool are closing in on an agreement with Roma for Kostas Tsimikas to join on loan.

The left-back has approved the move and Roma will cover Tsimikas’ full salary during the spell.

