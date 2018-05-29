Major Liverpool keeper target Alisson reacts to Karius’ Kiev horror show

Major Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson has reacted to Loris Karius’s horror show in the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev.

The Roma stopper is rumoured to be the subject of a world record Liverpool transfer bid for a keeper as Jurgen Klopp steps up his efforts to bring in a new No. 1 after Karius’ two huge blunders on Saturday.

But the man who could replace the German in the Anfield XI was full of sympathy for Karius, telling Gazeta Esportiva: “I got very sad.

“We, goalkeepers, when we see a mistake of another goalkeeper, we end up feeling as if they were us.

“It’s very sad to see this, but he needs to put his head up. It is part of football and life must go on.

“He has to be proud to have played in a Champions League final.

“Of course it’s not what he expected, but it’s part of football. We are also subject to errors. We need to work hard not to let this happen to us.”

