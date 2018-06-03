Liverpool target flies in for talks to complete £70m Anfield switch
Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir is moving closer to becoming Liverpool’s next major signing, with reports claiming that the France star has travelled to England for talks.
French broadcaster Canal Plus is reporting that Fekir, who is seen as a direct replacement for Philippe Coutinho in Jurgen Klopp’s side, will meet representatives from the club along with his agent in order to wrap up a deal before the start of the World Cup in Russia on June 14.
As long as talks progress as planned, Fekir is expected to undergo a medical and be announced as the club’s latest signing over the next couple of days, according to the report in the Irish Independent.
The Reds have already signed Fabinho from Monaco this summer, while Naby Keita will soon complete his move from RB Leipzig.
The arrival of all three will give the Reds a completely new look in midfield next season, an area where Klopp feels they need to improve after being outplayed in the Champions League final.
Klopp also remain the market for a new goalkeeper, although it would appear that Roma stopper Alisson will not be another arrival on Merseyside.
