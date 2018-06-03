Liverpool target flies in for talks to complete £70m Anfield switch

Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir is moving closer to becoming Liverpool’s next major signing, with reports claiming that the France star has travelled to England for talks.

French broadcaster Canal Plus is reporting that Fekir, who is seen as a direct replacement for Philippe Coutinho in Jurgen Klopp’s side, will meet representatives from the club along with his agent in order to wrap up a deal before the start of the World Cup in Russia on June 14.

As long as talks progress as planned, Fekir is expected to undergo a medical and be announced as the club’s latest signing over the next couple of days, according to the report in the Irish Independent.