Major Man Utd, Arsenal midfield target has Juventus medical

Manchester United and Arsenal finally look set to miss out on a midfield target after the player in question underwent a medical at Juventus.

That player is PSG star Adrien Rabiot, who looks poised to become a Juve player – having been linked with a move to the Premier League all summer.

The France midfielder arrived in Turin on Sunday night and is undergoing his medical examinations at the J Medical facility. He will then head to the Continassa offices to sign his contract to tie him to the club.

The contract in question is expected to be worth around €7million per season net, while the 24-year-old will also get a €10m signing on fee.

Rabiot will arrive at Juve on a free-transfer from PSG and is expected to wear the number 25 shirt – although that is yet to be confirmed.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!