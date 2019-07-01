Major Man Utd, Arsenal midfield target has Juventus medical
Manchester United and Arsenal finally look set to miss out on a midfield target after the player in question underwent a medical at Juventus.
That player is PSG star Adrien Rabiot, who looks poised to become a Juve player – having been linked with a move to the Premier League all summer.
The France midfielder arrived in Turin on Sunday night and is undergoing his medical examinations at the J Medical facility. He will then head to the Continassa offices to sign his contract to tie him to the club.
The contract in question is expected to be worth around €7million per season net, while the 24-year-old will also get a €10m signing on fee.
Rabiot will arrive at Juve on a free-transfer from PSG and is expected to wear the number 25 shirt – although that is yet to be confirmed.
Juve medical in progress for @Adriien_Rabiiot 🏃🏻
📸👉 https://t.co/nI8Q6CTaT5 pic.twitter.com/wTyF6EGVWL
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 1, 2019
