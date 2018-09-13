Major Man Utd, Liverpool target to leave Juventus in January

Palermo owner Maurizio Zamparini says Paulo Dybala will leave Juventus in January and already has offers from clubs in England and Spain.

Zamparini, who sanctioned the sale of Dybala to Juve from Palermo in 2015, has taken a swipe at Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri’s treatment of the Argentinian star.

The 24-year-old has found life in Turin tough this season and after starting the Serie A opener against Chievo, he missed the 2-0 win over Lazio and played just 10 minutes as a sub against Parma before the international break.

Dybala missed out on Argentina’s World Cup squad and he has also missed out on Argentina’s last two starting XIs.

That has led to speculation that Dybala is looking for a way out of Italy.

Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb claimed in July that Dybala was willing to accept a move to Liverpool after TMW claimed Jurgen Klopp had targeted the attacker.

Spanish outlet Don Balon, also claim that Real president Florentino Perez is keen on a move for Dybala, while Sky Sports Deutschland claimed this week Man Utd would offer Paul Pogba in exchange for Dyabla.

And Palermo chief Zamparini says Dybala has offers on the table.

“Every time he is left out, it makes me want to cry,” Zamparini told RMC Sport. “He’s on the bench because of Allegri. Allegri should come to Palermo and win the Scudetto.

“Two years ago, I sent Dybala a message and advised him to go to Spain, not Italy.

“He’ll leave, because Juventus want to get €120million. In January, I think he’ll leave for Spain. He has offers in Spain and England.

“Juventus have a lot of champions and it’s obviously a reason to cry when a phenomenon like him is not playing.”

