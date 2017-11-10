Major Man Utd target happy at Barca despite £53million bid talk

Reported Manchester United target Samuel Umtiti is said to be happy at Barcelona and is not considering leaving the Nou Camp.

The France interntaional has been impressive since arriving from Lyon for €25m in 2016 and appears to thriving under new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde’s slightly more defensive approach at the Nou Camp.

However, according to reports on Thursday, United were considering making an approach for the player in the summer – with Umtiti said to have a €60m (£53m) buyout clause.

It looks as if United are set for disappointment though as the 23-year-old is not even contemplating the prospect of leaving the LaLiga leaders, as reported by Marca.

The Spanish media outlet also claims that Umtiti, whose contract at the Nou Camp runs out in 2021, has also received potential offers to join other top clubs in Europe too.

In addition, Marca reports that Umtiti has received proposals from elsewhere too but is more than happy with life in Catalonia.

