Major Man Utd target open to possible €90m move from Lazio

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has refused to rule out a summer exit from Lazio after adopting a “wait and see” philosophy over reported interest from the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid.

The Serbian midfielder has found himself one of the most wanted men in Serie A on the back of some outstanding displays in the Lazio midfield this season.

The likes of United and Juventus have been long-term admirers of the player, who has also found himself mentioned as a possible target for Manchester City and PSG, while on Monday he was also linked with a move to Real Madrid.

And on the back of all the interest in his services, Milinkovic-Savic has refused to rule out the possibility of a move away from the Italian capital.

“It’s nice when people are talking about me,” he said. “But I don’t place too much importance on these things. I’m happy at Lazio and am feeling good here for now, but then we will have to see.”

Lazio president Claudio Lotito said last month that Milinkovic-Savic was not for sale, but the player’s latest comments suggest he may have his sights set on a move in the summer.

The Rome-based club’s sporting director Igli Tare has rejected reports in the Spanish press that Real Madrid are planning a summer swoop for the player.

“We have not received any calls from Florentino Perez or any Madrid officials,” Tare said, as cited by Marca.

“This is a situation which we will discuss at the end of the season, that will be the time to evaluate the position and analyse bids for any players.

“His value is very high, we rejected offers of €70m last summer so…”

Should Lazio qualify for the Champions League next season, coach Simone Inzaghi may well be able to keep one of his star men.

“He’s hugely talented,” Inzaghi told Mediaset. “He’s still very young and has a great desire to improve and I think he’s got a very bright future ahead of him.

“If we want to start a cycle, though, we need to keep hold of our best players, although the transfer market is the transfer market and the club had to sell Keita [Balde], [Lucas] Biglia and [Wesley] Hoedt last summer, even though they did well in replacing them. The important thing is whoever arrives ensures we don’t miss whoever leaves.”

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport: Buffon and Federer in mutual appreciation club. (Tennis365).