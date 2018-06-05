Man Utd target Alderweireld breaks silence over Tottenham future

Major Manchester United defensive target Toby Alderweireld has broken his silence over rumours that he is about to quit Tottenham.

The 29-year-old, who has made 115 appearnces for Spurs since signing from Atletico Madrid in 2015, is regarded as one of the Premier League’s finest central defenders.

However, doubts emerged over his future after the Belgium star failed to come to an agreement over a new contract at Tottenham, while Alderweireld was also hampered by injury issues during the past season.

The latest reports suggest that Jose Mourinho is ready to launch a £50million bid for the former Southampton man, as the Red Devils boss eyes a dominant central presence in his defence.

And when asked about his future, Alderweireld told Belgian outlet De Zondag:​ “I have another two years (on my) contract. Tottenham decides about my future. Of course I have my own idea. But that is not the case now.

“The past season was tough. But I’m glad that I could play the last four matches. That means that I am ready for the World Cup.”

Alderweireld also admitted that he misses his family back home in Antwerp and doesn’t particularly enjoy the trappings of being a top footballer.

He added: “I sometimes think about another life. I think I would be at least as happy.

“I am probably not the average footballer. I do not like all that travelling or living in famous cities. I am attached to Antwerp and especially to my family. I miss that.

“I was not there when my brother’s twins were born. I have never even celebrated a Christmas. I can never turn up at my parents spontaneously.

“I sometimes fear [I’ll have] an early midlife crisis. I have not been able to do enough crazy things in my life.

“Footballers have a nice life. We have our business financially well organised. That gives me peace of mind, especially now that I become a father. But that does not mean that everything is rosy.”

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline