Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yankuba Minteh will not be swapping clubs this summer

Newcastle have decided to end their interest in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with a proposed transfer in the opposite direction also ditched.

Senior Magpies officials are known to have held a number of talks over Calvert-Lewin as they look to complete some transfer activity ahead of the accountancy deadline for the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability regulations at the end of this month.

A formal was being prepped for the England forward, but the latest round of discussions have led Newcastle to believe that an agreement over a fee would not be possible – as long as Everton keep demanding more than £35million for the attacker.

As a result of that belief, St James’ Park transfer bosses have opted to walk away from discussions and will look elsewhere as they aim to strengthen Eddie Howe’s attacking ranks.

With Newcastle no longer interested in Calvert-Lewin, Everton have also shelved their interest in signing Magpies winger Yankuba Minteh. That deal would have been two separate transfers due to satisfy PSR but is also now shelved.

French outfit Lyon are now thought to be pursuing a deal for Minteh, who spent last season on loan at Feyenoord.

Having signed the 19-year-old from Odense for an initial fee of around £6.5m last summer, it’s reported that the Magpies are now hoping to pocket a remarkable £40m for his services.

Everton still pursuing Ndiaye deal

As for Everton’s hunt for a new forward, they remain keen on striking a deal for Marseille attacker Illiman Ndiaye.

The skillful frontman was on the Toffees’ radar back when he was a Sheffield United player and banging in goals in the Championship.

Journalist Santi Aouna claimed last week that Everton had submitted a ‘very interesting offer for Ndiaye’ – although it’s not clear whether this was a transfer bid or a contract offer.

Ndiaye is reportedly open to moving back to England after just 12 months with Marseille and the Merseyside club are among his suitors.

In fact, a fresh report cited by Everton News claims that Ndiaye has been ‘looking for a house in Liverpool for a few days now’ after ‘agreeing’ on a switch to Goodison.