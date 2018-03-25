Pogba, Mourinho no longer talk, claims damning report

Paul Pogba’s relationship with Jose Mourinho is now so bad that the pair only communicate through assistant manager Rui Faria, claims a report.

The duo have been at loggerheads in recent months with the Manchester United manager dropping the midfielder from his first-team line-up for a number of high-profile matches after a drop in the Frenchman’s performances.

And it seems the United boss is giving his star player the silent treatment amid claims their relationship is going from bad to worse and further reports in The Sun suggesting the duo are no longer speaking with each other.

Mourinho took a thinly-veiled swipe at the £89million star when he insisted “I don’t give trust for free”.

And it appears a parting of ways seems inevitable amid claims his agent Mino Raiola has been speaking to a number of potential suitors.

The Italian-Dutchman recently added fuel to the fire by admitting he is “ready to do my job” if things are not going well for his client.

Mourinho gave a small insight into their deteriorating relationship when he admitted that he did not speak to Pogba when he pulled out of the FA Cup win against Huddersfield on the eve of the tie.

He said: “When I was told by the doctor this morning that he was not coming, I don’t want to know anything else about it – I have to think who is going to replace him.”

It all appears to point to a parting of ways between the player and the club once again this summer – just two years since United broke the bank to re-sign the player they allowed to lose for virtually nothing under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sunday’s papers claim Mourinho wants to embark on a £200million spending spree – and will do so by selling Pogba to the highest bidder this summer.

