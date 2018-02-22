Major sponsor to help Man Utd beat Real Madrid to €250m superstar

Manchester United are reportedly ready to throw ‘everything they have’ to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Neymar – should PSG give any indication they are willing to sell the Brazilian.

The former Barcelona star is said to be growing increasingly frustrated with life at PSG, fearing a lack of strong competition on the domestic front will ultimately prove their shortfall when it comes to challenging for Champions League glory.

The player has regularly been linked with a return to La Liga with Real Madrid and it’s believed Los Blancos will make a fresh attempt to sign him in the summer in a deal likely to eclipse the €222m they paid for him this summer.

Reports in Spanish publication Don Balon have suggested PSG could let the player leave for a fee of around €250million – a slight profit on their investment last summer. That comes despite strong denials from PSG that they will let the player leave.

However, those same reports claim Manchester United will also rival Real for Neymar should he be made available – with the deal receiving the backing of United’s shirt sponsors Chevrolet.

It’s claimed the motor group are keen on breaking the Asian market and feel Neymar could be the player to help them do it – with a number of marketing ploys lined up involving the player should he sign on the dotted line.

Furthermore, it’s suggested Chevrolet are ready to ‘throw the house’ at helping United finance the transfer of a player, who would also become the club’s top earner, ahead of the £500,000 a week they currently pay Alexis Sanchez.

