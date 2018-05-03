Major star informs Chelsea he will leave on a free transfer next summer

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has reportedly informed the club that he intends to join Real Madrid when his deal expires next season.

The 25-year-old’s contract at Stamford Bridge comes to an end in June 2019 and talks over a new deal have stalled, leading to major doubts over his future.

A report in Onda Cero has outlined how the Belgium star intends to return to Madrid, where his family remains, having previously played for Real’s rivals Atletico.

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page for the latest news and features to your timeline

Courtois is rumoured to be ‘crazy’ about the opportunity to return to the Spanish capital and is is already stated to have informed Chelsea of his intention to leave.

The stopper returned to London in 2014, after helping Atletico win La Liga and reach the Champions League final, and since gone on to become one of the world’s top rated goalkeepers.

Meanwhile, it would appear that Arsenal are ready to pip Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City Liverpool and Roma to Freiberg defender Caglar Soyuncu.

The 21-year-old centre-back is on loan at the Bundesliga club from Turkish second division side Altinordu and it’s Altinordu president Seyit Mehmet Ozkan who has claimed Soyuncu is bound for The Emirates.