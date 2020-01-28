Major stumbling block for Man Utd in bid to sign Krzysztof Piatek

Manchester United’s efforts to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek before the transfer deadline on Friday could suffer for one main reason.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new centre-forward, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to land a temporary replacement for Marcus Rashford.

United could be without Rashford for as much as three months, leaving them with just Mason Greenwood, Daniel James and Anthony Martial as senior forwards to call on.

United had shown a strong interest in PSG hitman Edinson Cavani, but the veteran forward’s preference was always a move Atletico Madrid instead.

And The Independent states Piatek is still an option for Solskjaer as he plots a late signing before transfer deadline day.

However, United would only want a loan deal and that would not suit the Poland international’s current club Milan.

The Serie A giants only signed the 24-year-old from Genoa a year ago and he impressed with 11 goals from 21 games.

However, Milan have since brought Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the club, Piatek’s goals have also dried up and manager Stefano Pioli usually likes to play with one striker and Ibrahimovic currently has his backing.

It is reported that Milan want to get a fee for Piatek so they can spend it on reinforcements of their own, with a figure of around £25million being mooted.

That could count massively against United – particularly with other clubs, including Tottenham and Chelsea, interested in the Poland international.

Chelsea want more intense competition for Tammy Abraham, while Jose Mourinho is said to have wanted to sign Piatek when he was in charge at Manchester United and needs a new frontman at Spurs due to Harry Kane’s injury.

Meanwhile, Antero Henrique is reported to be in advanced talks with Manchester United over becoming their first sporting director.

The former PSG man is well respected in the game having played a leading role in the negotiations to bring Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to the club, while prior to that he oversaw one of Porto’s most successful eras when, as sporting director there, the club won seven Primeira Liga titles.

And according to reports emanating from French publication Foot Mercato, Henrique could be soon stepping into a similar role at Old Trafford amid claims talks have been progressing over the last few weeks. Read more…