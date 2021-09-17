Major target who fits ideal Solskjaer profile asks Man Utd star about move

Jude Bellingham is regularly in contact with Jadon Sancho over what life is like at Manchester United, a report claims.

Manchester United tried to sign Bellingham after he emerged at Birmingham City, only to miss out to Borussia Dortmund. The teenager chose the route he thought would be best for his immediate development. It has been paying off, as he has become a fully fledged England international.

Still only 18 years old, Bellingham remains on United’s agenda for a potential future transfer. They will not be his only suitors, though; a recent report claimed Liverpool have a concrete interest, while Chelsea were linked last month.

But several players have switched Dortmund for United in recent years, most recently Sancho. Therefore, they could look down that avenue again to beat the competition for Bellingham.

And the presence of his international colleague and former clubmate Sancho at Old Trafford could be a decisive factor.

According to the Independent, Bellingham is still in contact with Sancho and the topic of Man Utd has come up in conversation.

The 18-year-old is keeping his options open but wants to gather as much information as possible so he can make the right decision for his future.

He will be aware of the mounting interest in him and knows all about Man Utd’s pursuit already. In fact, he even visited their training ground and met Sir Alex Ferguson before moving to Dortmund instead.

Over in Germany, he has racked up 53 appearances, six goals and eight assists. His form in a top-tier league has reaffirmed the idea that he could be successful back in the Premier League.

United have been building a squad that can be competitive for the present and future and Bellingham may fit in with their plans.

Midfield was one area they did not strengthen over the summer transfer window. It is an area they could address in 2022, though.

Earlier this week, Solskjaer said his midfield philosophy was to have players who could do it all.

The manager said: “Today’s football is about he’s a good 6, 8, 10; back in the day you had proper midfielders, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, Bryan Robson. You see players out there who can attack and defend and that’s what we look for, midfielders who are complete and we try to develop that in our midfield.”

Bellingham took the number 22 shirt at Birmingham – and subsequently Dortmund – because he was deemed to be a mix of a number 4 (what Solskjaer would refer to as a 6), 8 and 10. Therefore, he may have the range of qualities that Solskjaer is seeking.

Dortmund want nine-figure Jude Bellingham transfer fee

A recent report from BILD covered how much any of Bellingham’s suitors may need to pay for his signature.

According to the German source, Dortmund are not opposed to selling Bellingham for a major profit. But their asking price would break the €100m barrier. Such a figure would equate to around £85m.

They held a strong stance when trying to keep Sancho away from United’s clutches, eventually coming to a compromise that suited all parties after more than a year of negotiations.

It seems they are playing hardball over Bellingham’s future, too, knowing they have someone who can “become the world’s best player”, according to one of their executives.

After recently tying him to a contract until 2025, Dortmund hold the position of power over Bellingham’s future. But they have let players progress elsewhere before and it seems unlikely the eight-cap international will spend the rest of his career outside his home country.

Man Utd will be one of the main suitors should he come back to England.

