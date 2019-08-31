Bruno Fernandes has claimed that he agreed a deal with Tottenham this summer – but a move was blocked by Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal international playmaker expressed a desire to play in England earlier in the summer and was also a top target for Manchester United.

Tottenham opened talks with Sporting over a deal for Fernandes towards the end of the summer transfer window, although at the time he was considered to be an alternative to Giovani Lo Celso – who eventually arrived on a season-long loan from Real Betis.

“As you all know, Tottenham made a lot of proposals for me. Everything was right with me – or practically should be,” the 24-year-old told GQ Portugal.

“I never made any big demands, my manager was always dealing with the financials. It was and is my goal to play in England, Sporting you know that, everyone knows that, and there were conditions for things to be done.

“But Sporting understood that the value was not enough and I have to respect the decision.”

Fernandes penned a new five-year contract with Sporting only last summer, although that deal includes a meagre £31m release clause.

The report adds that if a club had met that fee but Sporting refused to sell then Fernandes would have been due £4.5m in compensation.

Sporting were understood to value Fernandes at around £60m at the height of interest in the player.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed the best campaign of his career in 2018-19, scoring 32 goals in 50 matches for Sporting and has also started the new campaign in sparkling form.

So much so that he is rumoured to be close to joining Spanish giants Real Madrid in a £63m deal before Monday’s European transfer window shuts.

