A twist has reportedly emerged in Tottenham’s chase to sign a new No.9 as the Premier League outfit currently pursue a deal to land Bournemouth attacker Dominic Solanke.

It’s no big secret that Ange Postecoglou wants a new striker on board in north London before the summer transfer window shuts, with the Australian admitting as much in a recent interview.

He said: “So I think for us what’s more important is the type of striker we get. You know we play a certain way. We demand certain things from a physical perspective from the technical aspects of it that it’s going be a striker that fits that mould.

“It’s still the area of the park we’re really probably the thinnest when I talk about squad-wise at the moment, so obviously that’s a focus for us.”

DON’T MISS – Seven sensational Tottenham teenagers who could end up saving Levy millions in the market

Several names have been linked with moves to Tottenham throughout the summer so far, most notably the likes of Ivan Toney, Jonathan David, Viktor Gyokeres Santiago Gimenez.

However, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Gillan (Fletcher) revealed on Friday that Bournemouth frontman Solanke is keen on a move to north London and that Ange Postecoglou’s side are hopeful they can circumnavigate his current £65million release clause.

The 6ft 2in forward has rebuilt his career after failing to make the grade at Chelsea, a club he was at between the ages of seven and 19, and then flattering to deceive at Liverpool.

He made just one appearance for the Blues’ first-team and then scored a solitary goal in 27 games for the Reds, before signing for Bournemouth in 2019 for a sizeable £19m.

It took time for Solanke to find his feet at the Cherries but he took his game to a whole new level last season with 19 Premier League goals (21 in total), equal with fellow England internationals Ollie Watkins and Phil Foden. Indeed, only Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak (21), Chelsea’s Cole Palmer (22), and City’s Erling Haaland (27) outscored the Cherries attacker.

A fresh report from Football London reporter Alasdair Gold has revealed that Tottenham currently feel the need to add to their home-grown player quota and that, paired with Solanke’s fine form, means a hefty price tag is likely to follow.

Tottenham pushing for part-exchange deal

To facilitate a move, given Solanke’s £65m release clause as admitted by Cherries owner Bill Foley, Spurs may turn towards part-exchange offers to try and secure Solanke’s signature this summer, with several players currently looking for a route out of the club, and a few others available on loan.

And while there is no mention of which players could be involved in any transfer between the clubs, the likes of Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Djed Spence and Alejo Veliz could all still be moved on this summer.

Bournemouth are preparing themselves for a potential Solanke exit this summer, and are known to have already targeted Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer as a potential replacement.

As for Tottenham’s current striker options, Postecoglou has been using Dejan Kulusevski centrally in the absence of the injured Richarlison with skipper Son Heung-min back in his normal left-wing role.

However, having the Swede start to the season in that role, depending on Richarlison’s fitness, is not an ideal scenaio for a club who are still to replace Harry Kane.

Rumours also persist over Richarlison’s long-term future in north London, with clubs from Saudi Arabia still keen on the Brazilian.

One player who looks increasingly unlikely to head to Spurs this summer though is Juventus and Italy forward Federico Chiesa.

READ NEXT – Man Utd primed to sell star against Ten Hag’s wishes as Tottenham plot shock transfer

Tottenham have been heavily linked with the talented attacker but it’s now being reported that he will only quit Turin for a club playing in the Champions League.

Postecoglou’s men finished fifth in last season’s Premier League after a poor end to the campaign and will take part in the Europa League instead, but the £150,000-a-week winger is unlikely to be moved by that incentive at this time.