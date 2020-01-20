Major U-turn leaves Man Utd, Chelsea in limbo over £40m midfielder deal

Manchester United and Chelsea appear set to be left frustrated in any efforts they to sign midfielder Boubakary Soumare from Lille this month.

The highly-rated midfielder, who is valued at £40million has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has, however, stated a desire to see out the 2019-20 campaign in Ligue 1.

Although Soumare has admitted that a deal could still happen in the summer, it would appear that both United and Chelsea will have to switch targets if they want to bolster their midfield engine rooms in January.

Soumare told L’Equipe, when quizzed on his immediate future and the exit talk which has focused on him: “It has not worried me. Reporting matters to the people who read it and the people who write it.

“I do not see myself leaving. I feel good here. I am learning, we have big objectives to attain, like qualification for the Champions League. A departure is not on the cards.

“I want to do a full season, yes. I am not saying that I am in the starting XI (guaranteed), but the place that I have in the team today, I worked hard to get through the work that I put in, I won it.

“I cannot see myself leaving without seeing this through. I feel good, my team-mates help me. It is not the time to leave. I do not want to leave with any regrets.

“I have already had discussions with the coach. I told him very clearly. I have a very precise idea of where I want to go in my career. I know today where I am. And I like being here.”

The France Under-21 star has been outstanding since breaking into the Lille first team, with Real Madrid also being spoken of a potential future destination.

But when asked about a possible move to the Bernabeu, Soumare questioned whether he was ready to take that step at this stage of his career, adding: “Real Madrid is the highest level. But I don’t know if I will need to take a middle step, quite simply because I am not looking to leave right now.

“I am focused on Lille and the France U21s.”

