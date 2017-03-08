Major update on Conte future amid Inter Milan rumours

Chelsea are reportedly working on a contract extension to reward their manager Antonio Conte for a great first season.

Antonio Conte is expected to sign a new deal with Premier League leaders Chelsea, despite links with Inter Milan and Barcelona.

Inter Milan’s new Chinese ownership were reportedly preparing a huge offer to tempt Conte back to Italy, amid reports that the Chelsea boss is missing his family.

After Luis Enrique announced he would be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season, Conte was also linked with that upcoming vacancy, though reports claim he was never considered.

Conte’s current deal runs until June 2019, and he has reiterated his intentions to stay with the Blues based on recent comments.

Chelsea are strong favourites for the Premier League title, sitting 10 points clear at the top of the table with 11 games remaining.

Inter are expected to pursue Atletico Madrid boss and former player Diego Simeone despite an upturn in fortunes under Stefano Pioli.

It was beleived that the Italian club had made Conte their first choice, but now Suning Group will continue their search.