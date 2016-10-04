Majority of Man Utd fans prepared to stay patient with Rooney

Manchester United fans remain, just about, in favour of keeping Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford, despite some indifferent performances for the club this season.

Rooney has never faced more criticism or as much intense scrutiny with regard to his future as he does right now after a sub-par few months, with manager Jose Mourinho forced to defend his captain.

Mourinho feels Rooney “cannot afford” a bad game at the moment, such is the scrutiny on the player and he said ahead of a recent Europa League clash: “I was completely convinced of playing him tomorrow.

“I’m not sure if I do that because with the situation that you create to him I think he really can’t afford to have a performance that is not really good and I am here to protect him and have to analyse the best thing for him.

“If he is not totally ready for it, I will discuss that with the medical staff.”

But despite all the calls for Rooney to be dropped and ultimately moved on, the majority of United supporter seem prepared to give the 30-year-old the benefit of the doubt.

Responding to a 90min poll, just shy of 50,000 fans gave their opinion on what the future should hold for Rooney, a player just four goals shy of becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer.

Only 24% of those who voted consider Rooney to be already ‘finished’ and want to see him shipped out at the next available opportunity in January.

But the remaining 76% have more faith in the former teenage prodigy than that.

It’s a 50/50 split between the fans who want to give Rooney until the end of the season before assessing the situation properly (38%), and those who are adamant that he should stay a United player regardless until the day he decides to retire (38%).

READ MORE: Five Man Utd stars to disappoint under Mourinho

Rooney has already given 12 years to United after moving to Old Trafford as the most expensive teenager in the world after breaking out for England on the international stage at Euro 2004.

He proceeded to score a hat-trick on his United debut and has since gone on to make well over 500 appearances for the club in all competitions. He has five Premier League titles to his name, an FA Cup, multiple League Cups, as well as Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup honours.

Rooney has seen his goal return diminish over the last 12 months. He scored just eight times in 28 Premier League appearances last season, his lowest tally since moving to Old Trafford.

Jamie Spencer

For more fan views or to join the conversation visit www.90min.com