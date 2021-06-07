Maligned Man Utd signing goes against Solskjaer on club’s bigger picture

A heavily criticised Man Utd signing has contradicted the view of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when it comes to determining what constitutes a successful season at Old Trafford.

By most accounts, Man Utd made strides forward in the most recent campaign. The club finished ahead of bitter rivals Liverpool having been secure inside the top four for the majority of the season. On the trophy-hunting front, the Red Devils advanced to at least the quarter-final stages of three cup competitions. However, they fell short on each occasion, ensuring the club’s wait for major silverware will now enter its fifth season.

The most difficult pill to swallow was undoubtedly the Europa League final. Heavily favoured, Man Utd slipped to an agonising 11-10 defeat on sudden death penalties to Villarreal.

In the aftermath of the loss, Solskjaer snapped at a reporter who questioned whether Man Utd’s season could be deemed a success.

“No,” said Solskjaer almost before the reporter could finish his question. “We need to get better, simple as.”

Now, Man Utd midfielder Fred has given his say on the campaign (via Man Utd’s official website), and contradicted Solskjaer by claiming they had a “great season”.

“Definitely, for me the team’s done really well and been growing over the season,” said the £47m man recently dug out by Paul Scholes.

“We didn’t start that well as we didn’t have a pre-season. We had the Europa League semi-final which prolonged [our last term]. We didn’t have a pre-season and got better and better over the season and reached the final.

“I think overall the team’s had a great season, we could have achieved more, we wanted to win more trophies, but I think generally it’s been a great season.”

Fred lays out Man Utd aims

After overcoming initial struggles, Fred has become one of Solskjaer’s most trusted lieutenants in the centre of the park.

Despite being a regular starter last year, Fred insists there’s “a lot more to come.”

“It’s really important to me to be starting in games, to be in the eleven,” added the Brazilian.

“I’ve played and started in a lot of games this season. I’m really happy with this. Happy to have been in good form and having a great season together with the entire team.

“As I’ve already said, I want much more, more trophies with United. I want to achieve a lot here and I’m sure there’s a lot more to come.”

