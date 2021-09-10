Maligned star Arsenal cast aside eyeing title tilt after new club swoops

A former Arsenal star who recently left the Emirates under a cloud has set his sights sky high after closing in on his next move, per a trusted source.

Arsenal were the most active player in the summer transfer window from a Premier League perspective. Director of Football Edu sanctioned six new arrivals costing a combined sum north of £140m.

Deals were made with regularity from an arrivals perspective, but an even greater number of first-team talent moved in the other direction.

The likes of Hector Bellerin and Matteo Guendouzi left on loan, while Brazilian pair Willian and David Luiz departed as free agents.

Luiz, 34, was one of a number of Gunners who severed ties with the club following the conclusion of their contracts at the beginning of June.

The centre-back endured mixed fortunes while in North London, often coming in for the same criticism he received while at Chelsea due to his inconsistent and error-strewn displays.

But while deals came and went for a number of Arsenal’s squad, Luiz was made to bide his time over the summer.

But according to trusted source Fabrizio Romano, Luiz has finally found his new home. And per the Italian, Luiz is aiming high with a title tilt on his agenda.

Three managers who could replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal We picked three out-of-work managers who Arsenal could appoint as Mikel Arteta's successor if he was to be replaced.

Romano tweeted a ‘verbal agreement’ has been ‘reached’ that will see Luiz sign with Flamengo.

The Brazilian side will reportedly sign the veteran defender on a deal running to December, 2022. Luiz, for his part, is claimed to have accepted Flamengo’s proposal.

In a second update, Romano declared Luiz to already be in Brazil ahead of finalising the move. His ‘mission’, per Romano, will be to ‘win the league in Brazil’.

Six players who took Europe by storm after leaving the Premier League

Ex-Gunner pleads for Arteta patience

Meanwhile, Mikael Silvestre has expressed his concern at the amount of calls for Mikel Arteta to be sacked so early into the season.

Silvestre joined Arsenal in 2008 having fallen out of favour at Manchester United, where he made over 350 appearances. He spent two seasons with the Gunners but featured in just 43 games in all competitions. Like other former players, he’s now had his say on Arteta.

“I’m mainly concerned about the fact that many people want change,” he told Sport 1. “You can’t snap your fingers and produce good results. People have to be patient and support the team and the team manager.

“That’s the only way everything can turn around. Every game is an opportunity; that is the right attitude. There are some things that need to be re-thought. But it takes a great cohesion to get through this tough time.

“For now, it’s definitely best to give him (Arteta) more time instead of aiming for a quick change.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Duo with Arsenal ‘principles’ lined-up to replace Arteta