Bournemouth have joined the race to sign Malik Tillman, who is eager for a fresh challenge in the Premier League this summer, with the United States international keen on testing himself in England’s top flight after less than a season at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Bundesliga side from PSV Eindhoven in July 2025 for €35million (£30.4m / $41m) on a five-year contract.

However, limited opportunities under manager Kasper Hjulmand have prompted speculation about an early departure.

Leverkusen are understood to be open to a sale if a suitable bid arrives, though a buy-back clause held by his former club Bayern Munich, set at €35million, could complicate matters and tie their hands with the asking price.

Sources indicate that Fulham and Brentford are the most concrete suitors. Both clubs showed interest in Tillman last summer before his move to Germany and are now prepared to match the fee Leverkusen paid for the versatile playmaker.

Fulham view him as an ideal replacement for Harry Wilson, whose contract is set to expire, with the American capable of operating behind the striker or on the left flank. Brentford similarly see him as a creative addition to their attacking options.

However, they face serious competition for his signature, with TEAMtalk able to exclusively reveal that Bournemouth have also joined the race.

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West Ham, Bournemouth in race for USMNT star

West Ham United have also registered an interest in the talented youngster.

However, any potential move to the London Stadium would likely depend on the Hammers securing their Premier League status and avoiding relegation, given the financial implications of a drop to the Championship.

Bournemouth are also understood to be keen and have been keeping tabs on his progress, having made contact over a deal.

Tillman, who has impressed with his technical ability, vision and goal threat, is, as mentioned, very keen on playing in the Premier League.

His previous experiences at Rangers and PSV have equipped him well for the physical and tactical demands of English football, and sources close to the player suggest he is excited by the prospect of regular first-team football in a competitive environment.

While Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Tillman in the past, current information does not position them as strong contenders for his signature this summer.

Other Premier League sides have shown passing interest, but Fulham and Brentford appear furthest advanced in their pursuit, with Bournemouth and West Ham following in behind.

At just 23, Tillman remains one of American soccer’s brightest prospects.

A move to England could provide the platform he needs to shine on a bigger stage ahead of the next World Cup. With the summer transfer window approaching,

Leverkusen will be braced for offers, but any deal is likely to require a bid in the region of €35million or more to tempt them into selling.

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