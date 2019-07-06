Barnsley have completed the signing of promising attacker Mallik Wilks from Leeds for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £900,000.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a stellar season on loan with Yorkshire neighbours Doncaster last season where he scored 16 times in 53 appearances for Rovers.

He was expected to be handed a chance to impress Marcelo Bielsa during pre-season training, but Leeds’ signings of Jack Harrison, on loan again from Manchester City, and, in particular, Helder Costa from Wolves – as well the return on loan of Tottenham new boy Jack Clarke – meant the player had slipped a long way down the pecking order and was allowed to move on.

And so Championship new boys Barnsley, who were first mentioned as suitors for the winger last month, were allowed to seal his signing on a four-year deal, with the fee understood to be just around the £900,000 mark.

And having signed a contract at Oakwell until summer 2023, Wilks took to Twitter to say his farewells to Leeds and suggest he should have been given the chance to impress Bielsa this season.

“[I’d] like to thank everyone at Leeds United for the past 6 years at the club, all the staff with my progression and the players I got to play with.

“Sometimes things are just out of your control in football I just felt I deserved a chance to prove myself after last season but that’s football for you.

“On a positive note would like to wish all the fans and the club all the best for the future.”

Wilks’ arrival at Barnsley has already been welcomed by former Leeds midfielder Alex Mowatt; the latter of whom had his boots cleaned by the former while a junior at Elland Road.

My boot boy is back 😍 have them clean for the morning bro 🧽 — AlexMowatt (@alex_mowatt) July 5, 2019

Wilks is the second Leeds player to sign for Barnsley this week after Aapo Halme made the short move down the M1 on Wednesday.

