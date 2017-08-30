Malmo confirm Leeds target is heading to England for talks

Malmo sporting director Daniel Andersson has confirmed forward Pawel Cibicki has been excused of training on Wednesday for transfer talks.

The forward, who is capable of playing on the wing or as a central striker, has long been linked with a move to Leeds – and it seems the promotion-chasing Whites now have their man.

With Cibicki absent from training on Wednesday, Swedish paper Sydsvenskan contacted Malmo chief Andersson for clarification of the player’s future.

“He’s off to meet a club,” was Andersson’s response when questioned.

The player is reportedly set to be offered a four-year deal by Leeds and looks set to become the latest star to join Thomas Christiansen and Victor Orta’s Elland Road revolution.

The Swede, who has scored 11 times in 57 appearances for Malmo, admitted recently a move to Leeds would ‘be a dream’.

The Whites – unbeaten in seven games so far this season – also look set to announce the signing of Pierre-Michel Lasogga, with his club Hamburg tweeting their best wishes to the player, before later deleting the posts.