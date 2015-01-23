Maloney has been linked with a move to the MLS for some time and a deal moved a step closer after terms between the clubs were agreed.

Maloney, who joined the Latics from Celtic for £1m in August 2011, is expected to leave the DW Stadium over the weekend.

Watson is also on his way out of the club after he completed a move to fellow Sky Bet Championship side Watford.

The 29-year-old, who scored the stoppage-time winner in Wigan’s 2013 FA Cup final win over Manchester City, has been allowed to leave with just six months left to run on his contract.

Watson goes straight into the Hornets squad for Saturday’s game with Blackpool.

“Ben will always be a hero at this club, and rightly so, not just for the goal in the FA Cup final, but for being a terrific professional for six years,” Mackay told Wigan’s official website.

“However, sometimes you have to make really difficult decisions in football. Ben is in the last six months of his contract and I need players here who are 100 per cent focused on helping us this season and beyond.

“We have to be realistic and do what’s best for the football club financially. When the move was first discussed Ben felt it would be something he would be interested in and the opportunity to move back near his family is important to him.

“We respect that, wish him all the best and thank him very much for what he has done at this club, but it’s time to move on.”

Meanwhile, Mackay has also revealed four Premier League clubs, including West Brom and Hull, are interested in signing Callum McManaman.

And Watford have also signed Serbian defender Vujadin Savic on a short-term deal until the end of the season.