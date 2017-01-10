Mamadou Sakho to ‘reveal next destination within 48 hours’

Unwanted Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho will reportedly make a decision on his next club within the next 48 hours.

The France international has failed to make a single first-team appearance this season after falling out with Jurgen Klopp on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

And having been left to kick his heels playing with the club’s Under-23s side, Sakho has been linked with moves to Southampton, Stoke, Sunderland, West Ham and West Brom, while the likes of Galatasaray, Sevilla, AC Milan and even his former club PSG have also been mentioned as possible destinations.

The Daily Mail claims that the defender is looking to make a decision in the next 48 hours on where his future lies and the defender is understood to be ‘attracted to the idea’ of a move to the Saints.

Despite attempting to fight for his place over the first part of the season, Sakho has now conceded that he must leave Liverpool in order to start playing regular football once again.