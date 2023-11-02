Mammoth £100m price tag set for Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea striker target as Prem rival digs heels in

Brentford have reportedly set a fresh valuation on Ivan Toney as Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea all eye January transfer window moves for the prolific striker.

The England frontman is wanted by numerous clubs across Europe, with his eight-month ban for betting offences due to end on January 16, slap bang in the middle of the winter window.

But the Bees are expected to stand their ground in the wake of that interest, as three London rivals prepare to go toe-to-toe to get their man.

Indeed, Sky Sports News reports that it will take a monumental offer during those final days of the window for Brentford to sell, and reports of a £50m-£60m fee are said to have have been met with derision in the club’s boardroom.

Manager Thomas Frank stated over the summer he believed Toney to be worth £100m and now it appears that the club have taken that same stance, especially if big-spending Chelsea come calling.

At the time, Frank said: “£100m plus?… What would you pay for a striker that guarantees you 20-plus goals? And this is 20 goals for a mid-table club. What can he do in a bigger club?”

Given the current market and the fact that Toney is only 27, £100m seems a reasonable asking price for a proven Premier League goalscorer.

Toney market value soaring despite absence

Toney finished as the third-highest scorer in the English top flight last season. And, add in the fact that Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich in a deal that could end up being worth more than £100m while being three years older and having only a year left on his contract, and Toney’s asking price cannot really be argued against.

Toney is also fully expected to be in the running for an England call-up to Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

Toney is one of very few quality English strikers who could be up for sale, given that Ollie Watkins has signed a new Aston Villa deal and Callum Wilson is expected to remain at Newcastle.

But, as reported, it would take a monumental figure for Brentford to part company with the striker, especially with current front pairing Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbuemo set to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Their temporary departures would leave Toney and Neal Maupay as the only recognised strikers available to Thomas Frank, with Kevin Schade currently on the sidelines with a long-term injury.

