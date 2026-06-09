Real Madrid announce jaw-dropping Julian Alvarez bid rejection as Perez targets £259m double deal

Real Madrid announced they have had a €150million (£129m / $173m) bid for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez rejected by their city rivals, while it’s reported that Florentino Perez is still pushing to secure two ‘world-class signings’ this summer.

Perez promised that the club would attempt to sign a €150m player if he was re-elected as club president, with the 79-year-old announced as the winner in the early hours of Monday morning.

With Jose Mourinho’s return now sealed, Real Madrid are clearly looking to make a massive statement in the market, although they’ve come up short with their move for Barcelona and Arsenal target Alvarez.

Indeed, a club statement read: “Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it has made an offer of 150 million euros to Club Atletico de Madrid for the federative rights of the player Julian Alvarez.

“After reviewing and evaluating the offer, Club Atletico de Madrid has expressed its gratitude for the proposal, made within the framework of the good relations between both clubs, and has rejected it, referring to the player’s release clause.”

Alvarez has been on Barcelona’s radar for some time, with the reigning LaLiga champions refusing to rest on their laurels after back-to-back campaigns of beating Real to the top prize in Spanish football.

The Argentina striker’s release clause is understood to be worth a crazy €500m (£431m / $577m), although journalist Ben Jacobs has previously told GiveMeSport that he could leave Atletico Madrid in a cut-price deal.

Jacobs claimed: “Alvarez remains contracted until 2030 leaving Atleti in a strong position, but club CEO Miguel Ángel Gil and former sporting director Andrea Berta put in provisions for Alvarez to leave for a lower number than his official release clause when he joined from Manchester City in 2024.”

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Alvarez still favours Barca as Perez plots huge double deal

While Alvarez is said to favour a switch to Barca over Real, less than reliable Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Perez is ‘prepared to break the market’ by making ‘two world-class signings’ worth around €300m (£259m / $346m).

According to the report, Alvarez and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez are the players Perez wants on board for Mourinho in 2026/27.

They claim: “Real Madrid is preparing a €300million investment to make a splash in the transfer market and secure two world-class signings: Enzo Fernández and Julián Álvarez.

“Florentino Pérez, recently elected president of the club, is determined to shake up the summer transfer window with two blockbuster signings that will simultaneously strengthen both the midfield and the attack.”

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