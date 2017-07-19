Man City agree £30million fee for Real Madrid star

Manchester City are close to signing Real Madrid full back Danilo in a deal worth up to £30million, report Sky Sports.

The Brazilian spent much of last season as back up at the Champions League champions, starting just 17 games in La Liga.

However, that does not appear to have deterred City, who are pushing ahead with the deal despite splashing out £50million on another right-back, Kyle Walker, less than a week ago.

Pep Guardiola released Man City’s previous incumbents of the position this summer, as both Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna were not offered fresh deals with the club.