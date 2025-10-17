Manchester City could try to sign Bayern Munich ace Aleksandar Pavlovic before rivals Manchester United, a report has claimed, and he is not the only Bundesliga star they are eyeing.

Pavlovic is only 21 years old but is already establishing himself as a key player for Bayern and the German national team. He is a 6ft 1in defensive midfielder who is strong in the tackle and possesses great vision.

Pavlovic’s hugely exciting attributes have resulted in comparisons with some top midfielders past and present, including:

Sergio Busquets

Toni Kroos

Xabi Alonso

Frenkie de Jong

Javi Martinez

Man City are understood to be evaluating possible midfield additions amid uncertainty over Rodri’s long-term fitness and Bernardo Silva’s future.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Pavlovic is a ‘favourite’ option of Pep Guardiola’s and he has told City bosses to win the race for the Bayern star.

Guardiola sees Pavlovic as an ‘ideal’ signing to help elevate his midfield, potentially forming a great partnership with summer arrival Tijjani Reijnders.

Guardiola feels midfield reinforcements are needed if City are to compete for future Premier League and Champions League titles, and Pavlovic is viewed as a player with elite potential. Indeed, Tribuna have previously labelled him a ‘phenomenal’ performer.

The seven-cap Germany international excels at pressing and transitioning his team from defence to attack, while he also has a fantastic engine. These traits could help him thrive under Guardiola.

The report adds that City will face competition to bring Pavlovic to England, as Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool are all interested in him too.

It emerged on October 4 that United dream of adding Pavlovic to Ruben Amorim’s team, in a move which may finally end their midfield problems.

Pavlovic could be Casemiro’s successor at Old Trafford, with Manuel Ugarte not seen as a top-class option.

City’s interest in Pavlovic has been described as even stronger than United’s. Reports in Germany state that his agent has already been contacted by City and United officials to gauge a possible move.

Bayern will command a big fee to sell the Munich-born star, though. They see him as a cornerstone of their future, while his contract – which runs for another four years – also puts them in a very strong negotiating position.

Pavlovic could form part of a two-pronged Bundesliga assault by City, as it emerged on Wednesday that they are also rivalling Arsenal for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown.

The left-back is earning a big reputation in the Bundesliga and recently made his international debut for Germany.

City and Arsenal are both monitoring Brown’s development closely and have sent scouts to watch him live.

While Pavlovic’s price tag has yet to be revealed, City and Arsenal know the rough fee it will cost to prise Brown away from Frankfurt.

Aleksandar Pavlovic, Nathaniel Brown both Man City targets

Brown is expected to cost around €60m (£52m / $70m). Frankfurt are tough sellers, being known for their ability to develop players before selling them on for hefty profit.

Brown’s potential arrival at the Etihad could put Rayan Ait-Nouri’s future in doubt. He only arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer but quickly picked up an ankle injury and has since been usurped by Nico O’Reilly.

Alternatively, Guardiola could put O’Reilly further forward – he sees himself as a midfielder – and allow Brown to challenge Ait-Nouri for a starting spot at left-back.

It seems Germany is emerging as a key hunting ground for City in the build up to the 2026 transfer windows. But the Cityzens will have to fend off the likes of United and Arsenal to get this shining Bundesliga pair.

