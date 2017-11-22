Man City alerted as Real Madrid consider €100m move for star man

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is wanted by LaLiga giants Real Madrid, according to a report.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claim that the Real Madrid management are planning a winter move for the Belgian international attacking midfielder.

However, the report believes that City are understandably “very unlikely” to put the former Chelsea and Wolfsburg player up for sale.

Like our dedicated Man City Facebook page.

The 26-year-old is currently on a deal with Citizens until June 2021 and has played a huge part in them becoming the early pace-setters in the Premier League.

His scintillating form has apparently caught the eye of Real president Florentino Perez, who is looking for reinforcements with Los Blancos already ten points behind fierce rivals Barcelona in the league.

City boss Pep Guardiola is hoping De Bruyne will commit his future to the club as the Spaniards ponder a €100m bid.