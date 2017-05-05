Man City and Arsenal lead race for Valencia defender

Manchester City and Arsenal will battle it out for highly-rated Valencia full-back Jose Luis Gaya this summer, reports The Sun.

Both clubs are hoping to freshen up their defence in the upcoming transfer window, with Gunners first choice Nach Monreal and City duo Aleksandar Kolarov and Gael Clichy all now over the age of 30.

That has seen the talented Gaya land firmly in the sights of both as they look to bounce back from disappointing campaigns.

Valencia have struggled in La Liga, but Gaya has impressed in his 25 appearances..

However, the 20-year-old is under contract until 2020, so there appears little hope of securing him on a cut-price deal this summer.